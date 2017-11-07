Super Bowl legacy grant awarded to Bois Forte Band of Chippewa

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee (MNSBHC) Legacy Fund has awarded a $100,000 grant to the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa to build two half-sized basketball courts on the reservation. http://kare11.tv/2jaf29N

KARE 6:11 PM. CST November 07, 2017

