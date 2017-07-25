Super Bowl legacy grant given to St. Cloud Boys and Girls Club

SAINT CLOUD, Minn - The Central Minnesota Boys and Girls Club is the recipient of the latest Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee legacy grant.

Tuesday afternoon a $50,000 check was presented to board members and staff in order to fund a new activities trailer for the club.

"This is an opportunity to keep kids physically fit and to have fun doing it," director of operations Tom Wicks says.

The club currently has three centers in the Saint Cloud area, along with 15 satellite locations at schools across Central Minnesota.

"We serve close to 6,000 kids and this will be a great addition to our services," Wicks adds.

The activities trailer will go out to each of these 18 sites throughout the school year so that kids across the area can participate in dozens of fun activities.

"We know that when kids get bored, they make a lot of mistakes and a lot of bad choices. This gives them another opportunity, another place they can go," Boys and Girls Club Unit Director Buddy King says.

The trailer itself is loaded with more than 50 fun activities ranging from jump roping to flag football.

"Where clubs exist, kids are safer. They're off the streets and participating in positive activities," Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Mark Sakry adds.

Coordinators say these activities won't only keep kids off the streets and out of trouble, but also keeps them active and in shape.

"It's not that kids don't want to be active. We have to give them safe ways to do it," Wicks says.

The grant is part of the Super Bowl Legacy Grant program, which is funded with $1 million from the NFL Foundation and the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee.

The grant is part of the group's 52 Weeks of Giving campaign.

