The State Fair is known as the Minnesota Get-Together. This February, Minnesota will be hosting a get-together for people from around the world, so naturally, the State Fair had some words of wisdom.

Hey @mnstatefair, we're planning a little event next year. Any tips? :) — Minnesota Super Bowl (@MNSuperBowl2018) August 29, 2017

We'll, we're known for our people watching - wonder what the people watching will be like when we're all bundled up?! — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) August 29, 2017

If the @SuperBowl is anything like a @Vikings game, it's going to be some A+ people watching! pic.twitter.com/3wsZNFjn3h — Minnesota Super Bowl (@MNSuperBowl2018) August 29, 2017

Since you guys have already claimed summer, is it cool for us to be the Great Minnesota Get-Together of winter? — Minnesota Super Bowl (@MNSuperBowl2018) August 29, 2017

We always welcome getting together in Minnesota - no matter the season! Let's show off our state! — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) August 29, 2017

That sounds like a good plan to us. Any final words of wisdom? — Minnesota Super Bowl (@MNSuperBowl2018) August 29, 2017

We Minnesotans host great events and welcome the world with a smile. It's hard work, but a labor of love! Can't wait to come to your party! — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) August 29, 2017

Our party is your party. I don't know if we'll have cheese curds, but we like to leave that up to the experts! https://t.co/CegBuzHzuK — Minnesota Super Bowl (@MNSuperBowl2018) August 29, 2017

