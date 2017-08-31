KARE
State Fair tweets tips to the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee

Madelaine Hahn, KARE 9:30 PM. CDT August 31, 2017

The State Fair is known as the Minnesota Get-Together. This February, Minnesota will be hosting a get-together for people from around the world, so naturally, the State Fair had some words of wisdom.

 

