Volunteers still needed for Super Bowl 52

Director of Volunteers Elle Kehoe holds a volunteer heat map of Minnesota that shows where applicants are from. (Photo: Heidi Wigdahl)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee is still looking for volunteers to be a part of Super Bowl 52.

According to Director of Volunteers Elle Kehoe, they need more than 10,000 volunteers for the event. So far, more than 14,000 people have applied. Kehoe said that extra pad will help ensure they reach their target number.

"We still need several more to apply as with normal circumstances of applicants with volunteers... we'll lose some along the way as there are several steps to go before game week," Kehoe said.

90 percent of the applicants are from Minnesota, representing more than 439 cities in the state. But they also come from cities in California, as well as Houston, Dallas and Atlanta. 60 percent of the applicants are women and the average potential volunteer is 46-years-old and from Minneapolis.

The volunteer committee reviews every single application.

"We'll open our recruitment center in August and that's when we'll invite the 10,000+ people to come in and interview with us. So we'll start that process in August," Kehoe said.

Kehoe said they will run background checks on all 10,000 volunteers closer to the event. A majority of the volunteers will be part of Super Bowl Live--a 10-day festival leading up to the big game. They will not need volunteers inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.

One of the perks in volunteering with the Super Bowl is getting a free volunteer uniform kit that includes a Super Bowl parka, beanie, backpack, polo and more.

"We have so many volunteers coming from all over the state of Minnesota so it really is a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet people from all over the state," Kehoe said.

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee is also looking for about 400 volunteers with human resource and recruitment experience to help with screening thousands of applicants.

If you're interested in volunteering, you can apply here.



