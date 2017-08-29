Youth Determined to Succeed awarded SB52 Legacy Fund grant

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee (MNSBHC) Legacy Fund has awarded Youth Determined to Succeed (YDS) with a $50,000 grant to help expand several of the organization’s programs. (Photo: KARE 11)

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee (MNSBHC) Legacy Fund has awarded Youth Determined to Succeed (YDS) with a $50,000 grant to help expand several of the organization’s programs.

The grant will allow the organization to purchase fitness and nutrition equipment for three programs serving youth in the Twin Cities. Kids4Health Youth Health & Wellness, Brooklyn Center High School’s “21st Century” and Track Minnesota Elite programs all focus on health, fitness and wellness to support children and families struggling with obesity and related diseases.

The grant is part of the Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program and its 52 Weeks of Giving campaign aimed at improving the health and wellness of young Minnesotans.

