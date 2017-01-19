Adrian Peterson names Giants, Buccaneers, Texans as possible landing spots

Dec 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) looks on following the game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Colts defeated the Vikings 34-6. (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Minnesota Vikings running Adrian Peterson named the teams he would be most interested in playing for if he is not back with the Vikings in 2017.

The New York Giants, Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the teams he mentioned as possible landing spots.

But Peterson said during an appearance on ESPN Thursday his first choice remains to stay in Minnesota.

"I see myself in purple. A lot has to take place," Peterson said. "I see myself finishing off in purple. It is a business at the end of the day, so with that, things could end up differently. ... Hopefully we can work things out.”

Peterson, 31, has spent 10 seasons with the Vikings. Minnesota has a team option on his contract for the 2017 season.

"There's a couple teams out there that I've thought about. ... New York was one of them that popped up, Tampa Bay, lot of different teams. Houston would be a good spot," Peterson said. "I'll stop right there. ... I'm just throwing random names out there."

USA Today