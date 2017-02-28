Adrian Peterson to become unrestricted free agent

Vikings running back Adrian Peterson sat out practice Wednesday, and told reporters he's not sure if he'll play against Green Bay Christmas Eve. (Photo: KARE)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - The Minnesota Vikings have confirmed what many considered a foregone conclusion, announcing Tuesday they will not exercise the 2017 option on running back Adrian Peterson’s contract.

The move means Peterson will become an unrestricted free agent on Thursday, March 9.

“Adrian is an important part of the Minnesota Vikings organization,” said Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman. “We will continue to have conversations with his representatives and leave our future options open while determining what is best for both parties moving forward.”

Peterson's option for the coming season would have paid him a reported $18 million, a price tag that the Vikings were obviously not willing to pay. As an unrestricted free agent Peterson is now able to negotiate with any team in the NFL. He has already mentioned the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans as possible landing spots.

There is also the possibility, albeit remote, that Peterson could resign with Minnesota for far less money. He has talked in the past of wanting to retire as a Vikings.



