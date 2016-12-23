Adrian Peterson won't play Saturday vs. Green Bay

Vikings running back Adrian Peterson sat out practice Wednesday, and told reporters he's not sure if he'll play against Green Bay Christmas Eve. (Photo: KARE)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Adrian Peterson's 2016 comeback may have lasted all of one week.

After returning from knee surgery Sunday to play for the first since Week 2, Peterson will be back on the sideline Saturday as he deals with knee and groin issues.

Given a prohibitive 2017 salary, it's possible Peterson has played his final game for the Minnesota Vikings.

Receiver Stefon Diggs (hip) and Safety Harrison Smith (ankle) are also questionable for Minnesota.

Along with Peterson, Zach Line, Laquon Treadwell and Brandon Fusco have been ruled out for Saturday.