BBB warns of Vikings ticket scams

A rear detail view of a fan of the Minnesota Vikings wearing a viking helmet with horns against the New Orleans Saints. (Photo: Jed Jacobsohn, 2010 Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - The upcoming, highly anticipated matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints -- which includes an Adrian Peterson debut -- is no doubt a big ticket to kick off the regular season. But with that, comes plenty of opportunity for scammers to take advantage.

The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota is warning fans that bogus tickets are popping up.

"Simple awareness of this growing problem is your best defense,” said Susan Adams Loyd, president and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota in a news release. "Fake tickets are a fact of life for sports fans these days. By staying between the lines, you can greatly reduce your odds of being thrown for a big loss."

The BBB reminds fans that selling a ticket on U.S. Bank Stadium property is illegal. They also urge those hoping for a seat to use common sense -- if the tickets seem too good to be true, they probably are.

To avoid being scammed by fake tickets, the BBB and the Vikings offer the following advice:

Choose a reputable online ticket broker. Only the Vikings ticket office, Ticketmaster and the NFL TicketExchange can guarantee the ticket you purchase online will be valid to attend the event. When purchasing tickets through any other online brokers, look for the BBB seal on their website and research them online at bbb.org. Review the company’s track record and what their policy is if tickets purchased through their site are fake or not as advertised. When buying tickets online, always pay with a credit card.

Be leery of buying from scalpers at the event. Buying tickets near the venue on game day can be a dangerous game. The seats may be just as advertised or you might find yourself on the outside of the stadium – and also out whatever money you paid to the scammer.

Never wire money to someone you don’t know. If you find a seller online that claims to have tickets to the game, be very careful. Any request by the seller to have you wire money to pay for the tickets should be the red flag that makes you walk away. This is virtually always the sign of a scam.

The Vikings have two types of authorized tickets: accessible through the Vikings Mobile App or printed (8 ½ x 11) PDF tickets.

Vikings tickets are not printed on Ticketmaster hard ticket stock. If you are buying tickets printed on Ticketmaster hard ticket stock, they are fake.

If you are buying tickets on the street, scrutinize them closely for inaccuracies or alterations. Cross-check the seat assignment and prices with a stadium map found on the Vikings Mobile App.

Ask the person who is selling tickets on the street if you could take a picture of him/her with their valid ID before the transaction. If they refuse, move on.

