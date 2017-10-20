Bradford out again, Keenum to start against Ravens

With Sam Bradford scratched again, backup QB Case Keenum will start against Baltimore this Sunday. (Photo: Hannah Foslien, 2017 Getty Images)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Different week, same story.

Quarterback Sam Bradford is scratched again due to his balky knee, and backup Case Keenum will be under center when the Vikings take on the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Game time is noon.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer did tell reporters he does believe that Bradford will play again this season, just not this week.

Keenum will be down targets, as top wideout Stephon Diggs is also out with continued groin problems, and Michael Floyd is questionable with a bad hamstring. Up front, offensive guard Nick Easton is out, and tackle Riley Reiff is questionable with an ankle sprain.

On the defensive side of the ball cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and Tramaine Brock (hamstring) are questionable.

