Bradford out vs. Lions

Aug 31, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has been ruled out of the game again this week because of lingering soreness in his left knee, meaning Case Keenum will make his third straight start.

Coach Mike Zimmer said on Thursday that Bradford's status remains day to day. Surgery isn't needed, Zimmer said, only rest.

Bradford hasn't practiced in a week. He was declared out shortly before kickoff on Sept. 17 at Pittsburgh, then two days before the most recent game against Tampa Bay when he traveled to seek a second medical opinion on the knee.

The Vikings (2-1) host the Detroit (2-1) on Sunday.

