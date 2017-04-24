Bud Grant's upcoming garage sale will be his last

Legendary Vikings head coach Bud Grant says his upcoming garage sale will be his last. (Photo: KARE 11)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Legendary Vikings head coach Bud Grant says his upcoming garage sale will be his last.

For years, fans and curious collectors have journeyed to Grant's home in hopes of cashing in one unique Vikings collectibles. But the nearly 90-year-old tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press his sale next month will be his last simply because "I'm running out of stuff."

This year, Grant will be promoting the sale of a bobblehead in his likeness, featuring his late hunting dog "Boom".

Grant said on Twitter his final sale will run May 17-20 at his home, 8134 Oakmere Drive in Bloomington.

© 2017 KARE-TV