New Vikings headquarters about 70 percent finished

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - Construction on the new headquarters for the Minnesota Vikings is about 70 percent complete.

Team officials took reporters on a tour Monday of the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, which will open in March. The entire organization will have office space there, in addition to state-of-the-art facilities for coaches and players.

Grass on the outdoor practice fields has already been planted, with plans to create a garden on the 40-acre campus to supply farm-to-table-style produce for the cafeteria. The 6,500-seat outdoor stadium will begin hosting high school games next fall. Other unique aspects of the project include a Vikings history museum on the first floor of the sports medicine center that will be accessible to the public.

Twin Cities Orthopedics will also have its main office building on site.

© 2017 Associated Press