Peterson wants to 'stick it to the Vikings'

NEW ORLEANS - Anyone familiar with the unceremonious breakup between All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson and his longtime employer knows there is little love lost between the two.

So when the 2017-18 schedule revealed a week one clash between the Vikings and Peterson's new team, the New Orleans Saints, it was inevitable there would be some drama. Now it turns out that Peterson himself is stirring the pot.

The 32-year-old running back tells the Star Tribune that he's eager to make the Vikings regret not picking up the option year on his contract and cutting him loose as a free agent. "“In my mind, we’re starting and ending the season in Minnesota,” Peterson told the newspaper. “Of course I want to stick it to them. I want to stick it to everyone we play. But going back to Minnesota, playing the Vikings? Yeah, I want to stick it to them.”

At least one of Peterson’s former teammates isn't taking the bait, refusing to throw gas on the flames. Defensive end Brian Robison, one of those charged with shutting Peterson down, doesn’t believe that the looming NFC showdown is centered around the once prolific running back.

“No, man,” Robison has since told TwinCities.com. “It’s not about Adrian. It’s about our team and the New Orleans Saints. That’s what it is about.”

The end of Peterson's long stay in Minnesota was marked by a series of serious injuries, a lack of production, and a cloud of negative publicity following charges of child abuse after Peterson disciplined his young son with a stick.

