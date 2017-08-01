Punters battling for starting job at Vikings training camp

Rookie Taylor Symmank and five-year veteran Ryan Quigley battle it out for the punter spot at Vikings training camp. (Photo: KARE 11)

MANKATO, Minn. - There's a punter competition at Vikings training camp between rookie Taylor Symmank and five-year veteran Ryan Quigley.

Vikings Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer said, "They’re each a little bit different. One is a little bit younger. One has got the veteran in him and he’s a little bit more consistent so that’s their strengths and weaknesses and obviously they want to work on their weaknesses and be consistent with their strengths in order to win the job."

Quigley said, " For me each year I've learned something. It's definitely helped me along the way. Hopefully I can use it on the field and win a job."

Priefer said he expects the Vikings to rotate both punters during the team's four preseason games.

