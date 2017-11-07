Report: Bridgewater to be activated, Bradford may end up on IR

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium. Miami won 30-9. (Photo: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - NFL insider Chris Mortensen is reporting that the Vikings quarterback situation could be getting interesting, as the team is moving ahead to add Teddy Bridgewater to the active roster.

Adding to the drama is Mortensen's contention that the roster spot for Bridgewater may be opened up by placing injured QB Sam Bradford on injured reserved, which would all but end his season. Mortensen Tweeted that Bradford was not at the team's Winter Park training facility Tuesday, and a source tells him that Bradford may be visiting noted knee surgeon Dr. James Andrews.

Mortenson says Case Keenum will be starting again this week as the Vikings take on Washington. He has done an admirable job stepping in after Bradford injured his fragile left knee, leading the team to a 6-2 record and first place in the NFC North.

,Case Keenum remains the starter this week but team does believe Bridgewater will be ready to start relatively soon, if necessary. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 7, 2017

That doesn't mean Keenum will be there for long. Sources tell Mortensen that Bridgewater is very close to being ready for game action. The 4th year pro seemed poised to make the jump to the next level of quarterbacks when he destroyed his knee just before the 2016 season.

© 2017 KARE-TV