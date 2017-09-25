Report: Bridgewater will be 'ready to go' after PUP stint

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium. Miami won 30-9. (Photo: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - The road to recovery for Teddy Bridgewater has been a long one, but the Minnesota Vikings quarterback may soon be ready to return to action.

In three weeks, Bridgewater will be eligible to return from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and to practice with the team. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, "one source with knowledge of the situation says that Bridgewater will be ready to go, but that the Vikings likely will proceed with caution."

Bridgewater, a 2014 first-round pick, missed the entire 2016 season after suffering a torn ACL and dislocated knee during practice.

It's welcome news for the Vikings (2-1) as Sam Bradford continues to be day-to-day with a knee issue of his own. Case Keenum passed for a career-high 369 yards and three touchdowns guiding the Vikings to a 34-17 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Minnesota hosts Detroit on Sunday.

