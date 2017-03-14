Report: RB Latavius Murray to visit Vikings

There are multiple reports that former Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray is coming to Minnesota to visit with the Vikings about their featured running back spot. (Photo: Jerome Miron-USA Today Sports Images, Jerome Miron)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - The dominos have started to fall with this year's NFL free agent running back class.

Former Packer Eddie Lacy struck a deal with the Seattle Seahawks, with whom ex-Oakland running back Latavius Murray was set to visit. Now, NBC Pro Football talk has Murray headed for Minnesota to meet with Vikings brass instead.

Over the last three years with the Raiders Murray piled up 2,278 yards rushing, 20 touchdowns and 91 receptions.

If Murray signs with the purple it will certainly mean former MVP Adrian Peterson will not be back under a restructured contract. The Vikings decided not to exercise Peterson's $18 million contract option for 2017-18.

