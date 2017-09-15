Report: Vikings' Bradford had knee MRI

Sam Bradford had a night for the Vikings record books against the New Orleans Saints, and the NFL noticed... naming him NFC Offensive Player of the Week. (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA Today Sports Images, Brace Hemmelgarn)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Maybe it's the four Super Bowl losses (with no wins), or the near-misses (1998, 2009) that leave Vikings fans a tad pessimistic, always waiting for the other shoe to drop.

Whatever the case, published reports that quarterback Sam Bradford is experiencing soreness in his twice-surgically repaired left knee will not be well-received by the purple faithful. ESPN insider Chris Mortensen says Bradford had an MRI on his balky knee earlier this week after experiencing swelling and pain in the wake of Monday night's win over the Saints.

Mortensen says the results were negative for serious structural damage, but there was enough concern over the joint to limit Bradford's participation in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

PFT says despite issues with his knee, Bradford will likely play this Sunday in Pittsburgh against the Steelers. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his phenomenal day against New Orleans.

© 2017 KARE-TV