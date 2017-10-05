Report: Vikings to sign RB Stevan Ridley

NFL insiders say the Vikings will sign journeyman running back Stevan Ridley Thursday to take the place of Dalvin Cook, who is out for the season after tearing his ACL last weekend. (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA Today Sports Images, Isaiah J. Downing)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - With their prize rookie on the shelf for at least the rest of the reason, the Minnesota Vikings appear to be adding depth to their running back corps.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport says the club will sign journeyman Stevan Ridley Thursday to fill the void left when Dalvin Cook tore his ACL against Detroit Sunday.

Source: Free agent RB Stevan Ridley is signing with the #Vikings. He worked out yesterday afternoon, fills Dalvin Cook's roster spot — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2017

Ridley’s best season came in 2012 when he had 290 carries for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Patriots. But in 2014 he suffered a devastating knee injury and hasn't been the same player since. The 28-year-old Ridley was cut by Denver following the 2017 preseason, and the previous year bounced between the Falcons, Colts and Lions but never played in a regular season game.

Cook was off to an outstanding start this season with 74 carries for 354 yards before he got hurt Sunday. No one player can replace all of Cook’s production, but the Vikings hope Ridley can help. For now free agent signing Latavius Murray will get most of the work in the backfield, with Jerick McKinnon playing on passing downs.



© 2017 KARE-TV