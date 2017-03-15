KARE
Report: Vikings, WR Thielen reach deal

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 5:56 PM. CDT March 15, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with restricted free agent Adam Thielen.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal for the Vikings wide receiver who had a breakout year in 2016. Thielen, a native of Detroit Lakes and Minnesota State Mankato alum, caught 69 passes for 967 yards and five touchdowns last season.

ESPN’s Ben Goessling reports that the deal is for $27 million with $11 million guaranteed.

 

 

