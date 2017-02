Seahawks sign fmr. Vikings K Blair Walsh

Jan 10, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh (3) misses the potential game-winning field goal against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at TCF Bank Stadium. (Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks have signed former Minnesota kicker Blair Walsh.

Walsh spent five seasons with the Vikings before being released midway through last season.

Walsh is infamously remembered for missing a 27-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds of a 2015 NFC wild-card game against Seattle that could have given Minnesota the victory. Walsh was 12 of 16 on field goals and 15 of 19 on extra points last season before being released.

The signing of Walsh could signal a kicking change for the Seahawks. Steven Hauschka is a free agent and had his own struggles last season. Hauschka has been Seattle's kicker for the past six seasons, but was 33 of 37 on field goals and 29 of 35 on extra points during the 2016 regular season.

