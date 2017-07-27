Teddy Bridgewater addresses media in Mankato

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Music fest goes despite death of organizer
-
BTN11: Jacob's Journey
-
Deadly ride accident at Ohio State Fair
-
MN transgender soldier reacts to Pres. Trump's ban
-
Do I need to walk 10,000 steps every day?
-
How to flip a fixer-upper... and actually make a profit
-
Fmr. principal sentenced to 5 years for child porn
-
New travel warning for tourists visiting Mexican resorts
-
Foxconn plans to build $10 billion plant in Wisconsin
-
82-year-old attacked, left for dead
More Stories
-
Zebra mussels confirmed in Chisago Co.Jul 27, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
-
Police training board won't name fund in Castile's honorJul 27, 2017, 12:22 p.m.
-
I-35W Bridge collapse: A timelineJul 27, 2017, 11:13 a.m.