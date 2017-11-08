Teddy's back! Vikings activate Bridgewater, Bradford to IR

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium. Miami won 30-9. (Photo: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - The Minnesota Vikings have taken quarterback Teddy Bridgewater off the physically unable to perform list, adding him to the active roster for the first time since he badly injured his left knee during practice more than 14 months ago.

The team says Bridgewater will dress this Sunday, but Case Keenum will get the start.

The move also results in Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford being placed on the Injured Reserve (IR) list following a procedure on his troublesome left knee.

ESPN insider Chris Mortensen reported Tuesday evening that noted knee surgeon Dr. James Andrews operated on Bradford, smoothing out a bone spur, cleaning up ragged cartilage and removing particles from the knee, all things that could be responsible for the continuing pain that has rendered him unable to play for the past seven weeks.

He had an abbreviated start against Chicago October 9 but was extremely immobile and was devoured by the Bears pass rush.

Mortensen says Andrews had previously shared that Bradford's knee is structurally sound, and nothing he saw during Tuesday's procedure would indicate anything different.

