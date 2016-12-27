U.S. Bank Stadium panels come loose again

High winds on Dec. 26 cause several zinc panels to come loose at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo: Bob Crippa, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Several zinc panels on the exterior of U.S. Bank Stadium have come loose...again.

Jenn Hathaway with the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority said Monday's high winds caused several of the panels to break loose. One panel on the stadium's west side fell to the ground. No one was injured.

Hathaway said the area has been cordoned off and representatives from Mortenson Construction are repairing the damage. A Mortenson spokesperson says the work should be finished by the end of the week. The MSFA says it is awaiting a recommendation regarding next steps to permanently resolve the issue.

Extreme weather in early July also damaged the stadium panels. The $1.1 billion stadium opened in August.

The Minnesota Vikings play their season finale at U.S. Bank Stadium at noon Sunday against the Chicago Bears.