MINNEAPOLIS - Adrian Peterson is listed as out for the season finale against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, leaving open the possibility the star running back has played his final game for the Minnesota Vikings.
Peterson was listed on Friday has having groin and knee injuries. He missed 11 games with a torn cartilage in his right knee, returned for one game and has missed the final two games of the year. Peterson is under contract for more than $18 million next season and it is unlikely the Vikings will keep the 31-year-old player at that price.
Safety Andrew Sendejo is also listed as out with a knee injury. Left guard Alex Boone (back) and receivers Stefon Diggs (hip) and Laquon Treadwell (ankle) are listed as doubtful.
Vikings' Adrian Peterson listed out for Bears game
Associated Press , KARE 3:52 PM. CST December 30, 2016
