Vikings' Bradford has knee surgery, IR possible

Aug 31, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium. Miami won 30-9. (Photo: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Injured Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford had a procedure on his troublesome left knee Tuesday, giving more credence to the possibility he will end up on injured reserve.

ESPN insider Chris Mortensen reports that noted knee surgeon Dr. James Andrews operated on Bradford, smoothing out a bone spur, cleaning up ragged cartilage and removing particles from the knee, all things that could be responsible for the continuing pain that has rendered him unable to play for the past seven weeks.

Vikings QB Sam Bradford did have his left knee scoped Tuesday by Dr. James Andrews, who "cleaned up" the knee in hopes of easing pain and discomfort, sources said. Team decision still pending on IR. Update coming on https://t.co/8BJFuCim1d — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 8, 2017

He had an abbreviated start against Chicago October 9 but was extremely immobile and was devoured by the Bears pass rush.

Mortensen says Andrews had previously shared that Bradford's knee is structurally sound, and nothing he saw during Tuesday's procedure would indicate anything different.

The Vikings are expected to return Teddy Bridgewater to the team's active roster Wednesday, and placing Bradford on IR would clear a roster spot that otherwise would have to be opened by releasing another player. By NFL rules, being placed on IR would keep Bradford off the field for eight weeks, effectively ending his season.

