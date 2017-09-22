Vikings' Bradford out against Tampa

Sam Bradford looks on during warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 17. (Photo: Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed early Friday afternoon that starter Sam Bradford will be scratched for a second week due to continuing problems with his left knee. Bradford took part in Thursday's workout but he was not seen at Friday's practice.

Coach Zimmer says Sam Bradford has been ruled out for #TBvsMIN. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 22, 2017

That means backup Case Keenum will get the nod against Tampa Bay, as he did last Sunday versus Pittsburgh.

ESPN is reporting that Bradford told the Vikings training staff Friday he was feeling "pronounced" pain in his knee, and NFL insider Chris Mortensen says Bradford wants a second opinion on the knee, which he hurt in the season opener against the Saints.

Bradford is seeking second opinion from Dr. James Andrews later today, according to sources. Andrews did his ACL repairs on left knee https://t.co/osePYTEAe9 — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 22, 2017

That opinion will likely come from noted surgeon Dr. James Andrews, who did both of Bradford's ACL reconstructions on the same knee.

Sam Bradford was able to practice some Thursday, but his knee is apparently not ready for game action. Multiple reports say he will be scratched against Tampa Bay. (Photo: KARE)

