Vikings' Bridgewater cleared to return, per reports

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium. Miami won 30-9. (Photo: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - Teddy Bridgewater could be nearing a return to action for the Minnesota Vikings.

The quarterback has been cleared to practice for the first time since suffering a gruesome knee injury, according to multiple reports. ESPN was the first to report the news.

ESPN reports Dr. Dan Cooper examined Bridgewater on Monday morning and cleared him to begin practice on Wednesday. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Monday afternoon that the Vikings will indeed take Bridgewater off the physically unable to perform list and he will practice on Wednesday.

Vikings will in fact take Teddy Bridgewater off PUP and plan for him to practice Wednesday. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 16, 2017

On Monday morning, Bridgewater tweeted "Thank you."

Thank you. — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) October 16, 2017

Bridgewater injured his knee in practice on Aug. 30, 2016. When he returns, the Vikings would have a three-week window to decide whether to promote him to the active roster or put him on season-ending injured reserve.

The Vikings acquired Sam Bradford to fill in for Bridgewater last season. He has missed Minnesota' last five games, however, as Case Keenum has led the team to a share of the lead in the NFC North.

