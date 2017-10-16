KARE
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Vikings' Bridgewater cleared to return, per reports

KARE 1:46 PM. CDT October 16, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Teddy Bridgewater could be nearing a return to action for the Minnesota Vikings.

The quarterback has been cleared to practice for the first time since suffering a gruesome knee injury, according to multiple reports. ESPN was the first to report the news.

ESPN reports Dr. Dan Cooper examined Bridgewater on Monday morning and cleared him to begin practice on Wednesday. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Monday afternoon that the Vikings will indeed take Bridgewater off the physically unable to perform list and he will practice on Wednesday.

On Monday morning, Bridgewater tweeted "Thank you."

Bridgewater injured his knee in practice on Aug. 30, 2016. When he returns, the Vikings would have a three-week window to decide whether to promote him to the active roster or put him on season-ending injured reserve.

The Vikings acquired Sam Bradford to fill in for Bridgewater last season. He has missed Minnesota' last five games, however, as Case Keenum has led the team to a share of the lead in the NFC North.

 

© 2017 USATODAY.COM

KARE

With Rodgers out, Vikings cruise past Packers 23-10

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories