Vikings' defense talks tackling Peterson, finally

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Though today was the first day of Vikings offseason workouts, the most talked-about topic was the one guy who was not there, running back Adrian Peterson.

Peterson signed with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, who the Vikings will face in their season opener on Monday Night Football.

“It'll be different seeing him on the other side of the ball,” said Vikings defensive end Brian Robison. “It'll be electric with him coming back here, but in the end, we can't make it more than it is.”

“It's a business,” said Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes. “It’s my job now to tackle him and make sure he doesn’t get in the end zone or a first down for the Saints.”

Though Peterson's departure was somewhat of a foregone conclusion, losing the player that's been the face of the franchise for about a decade is never easy. At least, for today, his impact was still very evident.

“Adrian, to me since I have been here, is the greatest Minnesota Vikings to ever put on that uniform. He's a Hall of Famer,” said General Manager Rick Spielman. “He'll go down as one of the greatest rushers in the NFL -- if not the greatest.”

Though it’s about business, a lot of Vikings players have never had the chance to tackle Adrian Peterson. He’s been off-limits in practices almost since he entered the league. So they are looking forward to getting the chance to tackle their old friend.

“It’s hard to see him go but at the same time, it’s going to be fun to go out there and get to go hit him,” Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen said. “You know we always talked about it because we were never able to touch him in practice. We always had to run by him and tag off. I think it’s going to be a fun opportunity now.”

For now, the Vikings begin a new "Post AP” era.

