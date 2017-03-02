Vikings expect Greenway's decision within week

Jan 1, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway (52) smiles during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Longtime linebacker Chad Greenway is still contemplating his NFL future. The Minnesota Vikings think he'll make a decision within the next week.

"Obviously he'll want to get the decision done before the start of free agency," coach Mike Zimmer said.

Players can start signing with new teams next Thursday.

Greenway spent 10 seasons in Minnesota after being selected in the first round, 17th overall, in 2007 out of Iowa. He made two Pro Bowls and had 18 sacks, 11 interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 11 fumble recoveries. He has been a team leader for most of his stay with the Vikings.

