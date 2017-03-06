Vikings' Greenway to announce retirement Tuesday

Jan 1, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway (52) smiles during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - The will he or won't he drama is over, after the Minnesota Vikings confirmed that veteran linebacker Chad Greenway will announce his retirement Tuesday.

Greenway, a native of South Dakota, played 11 seasons for the purple, playing in 156 games and finishing fourth in franchise history in tackles with 1,334. He earned two Pro Bowl selections and was voted Vikings most valuable defensive player three times.

As much of an impact as he made on the field, Greenway has also been recognized for his contributions in the Twin Cities community. He has been named Vikings Man of the Year four separate times for his off-the-field work, and in 2015 was named the the Byron “Whizzer” White Award winner, an honor bestowed by the NFL Players Association to the player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in their team city and hometown.

One of Greenway's legacies is his Lead The Way Foundation, designed to enhance education and health opportunities for children and to boost the lives of individuals and families in need. Established in 2008, the Lead The Way Foundation has positively impacted numerous families throughout Minnesota and the Upper Midwest.

