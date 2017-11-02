Vikings' Griffen named NFC defensive player of month

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has been named NFC defensive player of the month for October after recording six sacks in five games.
Griffen, an eight-year veteran, also forced two fumbles and had 18 tackles - second most among NFC defensive ends - during the month.
.@EversonGriffen notched 6.0 sacks and forced 2 fumbles in the month of October. #Skol pic.twitter.com/HAkY47T3o6— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 2, 2017
Griffen has 10 sacks this season as part of a Vikings defense that ranks third in yards allowed per game (282.1) and fourth in points allowed per game (16.9).
It's the second time he's won the award.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs