Vikings' Griffen named NFC defensive player of month

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) reacts during the first quarter against Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has been named NFC defensive player of the month for October after recording six sacks in five games.



Griffen, an eight-year veteran, also forced two fumbles and had 18 tackles - second most among NFC defensive ends - during the month.

.@EversonGriffen notched 6.0 sacks and forced 2 fumbles in the month of October. #Skol pic.twitter.com/HAkY47T3o6 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 2, 2017

Griffen has 10 sacks this season as part of a Vikings defense that ranks third in yards allowed per game (282.1) and fourth in points allowed per game (16.9).



It's the second time he's won the award.

