Vikings in NFL FA: Who's in? Who's out?

Detroit Lions tackle Riley Reiff (71) waits for a play during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Ford Field. The Broncos won 24-12. (Photo: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - Thursday was a very busy day in the National Football League as many teams began to make moves in free agency. Minnesota was no exception.

One of the top needs for the Vikings was at the offensive line. Multiple national reports say that former Detroit Lions tackle Riley Reiff will sign with the Vikings. It fills the void left by Matt Kalil, who left for Carolina to play with his brother, Ryan.

Former Lions OT Riley Reiff plans to sign with Vikings , per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

In case a deal cannot be worked out to bring Adrian Peterson back for his final years in the league, the Vikings will look at possible free agents who can tote the rock. One back Minnesota will work out is a familiar foe, former Packers running back Eddie Lacy. SportsTrust Advisors, the agency representing Lacy, said on Twitter that the free agent will visit with Minnesota, Seattle and Green Bay over the next four days.

Lacy played with the Packers the last four seasons after being drafted out of Alabama in the second round in 2013. He ran for 1,100 yards in each of his first two seasons in the league. Lacy's 2016 season was cut short in October by an ankle injury.

At one point, the Vikings were in the running for the services of former Chicago receiver Alshon Jeffery. The Pro Bowl talent ultimately picked the Eagles, reportedly over a long-term deal in Minnesota.

Alshon Jeffery turned down a multi-year deal with more security from Vikings, but he is betting himself long term with the Eagles and Wentz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

The Vikings have lost punter Jeff Locke to the Colts. Locke signed a two-year contract with Indianapolis, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

