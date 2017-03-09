Vikings OT Matt Kalil to leave for Panthers

A love-hate relationship (mostly hate) appears to be over between offensive tackle Matt Kalil and Vikings fans, as it appears the five-year vet is headed for greener pastures. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel-Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers are expected to sign Kalil, the Vikings left tackle, barring any snags in the final talks.

Kalil was the Vikings' first round pick (fourth overall) out of USC in the 2012 draft, and opened his career with the purple by turning in a Pro Bowl season. But injuries and ineffectiveness made him increasingly an object of criticism from both sportswriters and fans. He missed nearly all of the 2016 season with a hip injury, after the Vikings agreed to pick up his $11.1 million dollar option.

ESPN says Kalil was the Panthers top priority in the tackle market, and the likely signing will allow him to play on the same offensive line as his big brother, center Ryan Kalil.

