APPLETON, Wis. -- The Vikings say the team's plane slid off the runway at Appleton International Airport and became stuck in the grass, leaving players waiting for hours to get off the aircraft.
The Vikings' official Twitter account reported shortly after 7 p.m. Friday that "while taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane."
The plane landed about 5:15 p.m. It was snowing much of the afternoon in Appleton, which is about 30 miles south of Green Bay.
While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016
Airport Director Abe Weber says airport operations and local emergency responders were on the scene assisting passengers. He says they expected deplaning to take a few hours.
Some players posted pictures from inside the plane on social media as they waited to exit.
.@C_Nicholas07 @Vikings pic.twitter.com/He5nOjjG26— Jeremiah Sirles (@Sirles71_HSKR) December 24, 2016
Just when I thought this flight couldn't get worse! Banana all over me 😡😡😤 pic.twitter.com/lZEfiT6dME— cordarrelle (@ceeflashpee84) December 24, 2016
