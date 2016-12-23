KARE
No injuries after Vikings plane slides off runway in Wisconsin

Vikings plane slides of taxiway in Wisconsin

KARE 11 Staff and Associated Press , KARE 11:12 PM. CST December 23, 2016

APPLETON, Wis. -- The Vikings say the team's plane slid off the runway at Appleton International Airport and became stuck in the grass, leaving players waiting for hours to get off the aircraft.

The Vikings' official Twitter account reported shortly after 7 p.m. Friday that "while taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane."

The plane landed about 5:15 p.m. It was snowing much of the afternoon in Appleton, which is about 30 miles south of Green Bay.

Airport Director Abe Weber says airport operations and local emergency responders were on the scene assisting passengers. He says they expected deplaning to take a few hours.

Some players posted pictures from inside the plane on social media as they waited to exit.

 

This is never good. #Skol

A photo posted by Chad Greenway (@chadgreenway52) on


