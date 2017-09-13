Vikings QB Bradford named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Sam Bradford had a night for the Vikings record books against the New Orleans Saints, and the NFL noticed... naming him NFC Offensive Player of the Week. (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA Today Sports Images, Brace Hemmelgarn)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Talk about a great way to start a season with a clean slate.

Quarterback Sam Bradford was the brightest among a number of bright lights in the Vikings 29-19 win over the New Orleans Saints Monday night. His mind-blowing numbers -- 27 of 32 passing for 346 yards and three touchdowns with a 143.0 passer rating -- convinced NFL honchos that Sam was the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Bradford set a Vikings record for highest completion percentage in a season opener at 84.4%, and is only the 3rd Vikings QB to pass for more than 300 yards in a season opener. Playing behind an offensive line with 5 new starters and rookie starters at center and running back, the Vikings piled up 470 yards of total offense under Sam's direction and were 9-of-14 (64%) on 3rd-down conversions without a turnover.

Bradford wasn't the only one to make a splash Monday night: Rookie RB Dalvin Cook racked up 127 yards and WR Adam Thielen had 157 yards through the air.

The NFC Player of the Week award is the first of Bradford’s career, and he is the first Vikings QB to claim the honor since Brett Favre nabbed it for his play in the 2009 regular season finale vs. NY Giants.

Bradford is the 11th different Vikings player under coach Mike Zimmer to win an NFC Player of the Week award.

© 2017 KARE-TV