Vikings QB Bridgewater spotted rehabbing knee

Dec 1, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) on the bench before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - Hey, Teddy. We see you rehabbing!

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be the first to admit he's got a long way to go to rehab his dislocated knee and ACL.

But a video uploaded to Vine Wednesday afternoon shows number 5 is well on his way.

#Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater looks to be progressing during his rehab 👀 #5Strong https://t.co/k8wZ1IY45w — JR (@JReidDraftScout) January 11, 2017

Bridgewater suffered the season-ending injury during a non-contact drill in practice on Aug. 30.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has said a healthy Bridgewater deserves the right to go into training camp as the starting quarterback ahead of Sam Bradford.

