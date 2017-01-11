KARE
Vikings QB Bridgewater spotted rehabbing knee

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 4:10 PM. CST January 11, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Hey, Teddy. We see you rehabbing!

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be the first to admit he's got a long way to go to rehab his dislocated knee and ACL.

But a video uploaded to Vine Wednesday afternoon shows number 5 is well on his way.

 

 

Bridgewater suffered the season-ending injury during a non-contact drill in practice on Aug. 30.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has said a healthy Bridgewater deserves the right to go into training camp as the starting quarterback ahead of Sam Bradford.

