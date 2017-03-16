Vikings sign Adam Thielen to 3-year deal

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Bears 38-10. (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with restricted free agent Adam Thielen.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal for the Vikings wide receiver who had a breakout year in 2016. Thielen, a native of Detroit Lakes and Minnesota State Mankato alum, caught 69 passes for 967 yards and five touchdowns last season.

KARE 11's Dave Schwartz has learned Thielen's deal is at max $27 million with $11 million guaranteed.

© 2017 KARE-TV