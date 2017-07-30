Vikings sign CB Rhodes to contract extension

Oct 3, 2016; Minneapolis, MN; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) returns an interception against the New York Giants in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings win 24-10. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

MANKATO, Minn. - The Minnesota Vikings have signed CB Xavier Rhodes to a contract extension.

Rhodes has been with The Vikings since he was selected in the first round of the draft (25th overall) in 2013 and has started in 52 out of the 59 he's appeared in.

Rhodes was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2016. He earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording two interceptions vs. Arizona (11/20/16). He also was awarded Minnesota Vikings Defensive MVP honors during the 2016 season after totaling a career-high five interceptions.

