Vikings sign QB Keenum, P Quigley

November 20, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) before the Rams play against the Miami Dolphins half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have signed quarterback Case Keenum, acquiring the experienced backup sought for starter Sam Bradford with the unlikelihood that the rehabilitating Teddy Bridgewater will be ready to play this season.

Keenum started nine games in 2016 for the Los Angeles Rams, before they turned to rookie Jared Goff. He had nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while completing 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,201 yards.

Really excited to officially be a Viking!! #SKOL pic.twitter.com/Ks0B9XCaru — Case Keenum (@casekeenum7) April 4, 2017

Keenum is 9-15 in 24 NFL starts. After a standout college career with Houston, he turned pro in the same city in 2012 and spent three years with the Texans.

Shaun Hill backed up Bridgewater in 2015 and Bradford in 2016, but he was not retained after becoming a free agent.

The Vikings also signed punter Ryan Quigley, creating offseason competition for the specialist role held by Jeff Locke for the past four years.

Oct 30, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Arizona Cardinals punter Ryan Quigley (9) stands on the sidelines during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 30-20. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

Quigley has appeared in 51 games, with a net average of 38.9 yards per punt. He struggled in six games in the middle of last season for the Arizona Cardinals before being let go. Prior to that, he spent three years with the New York Jets. He was in training camp with the Chicago Bears as a rookie in 2012 after going undrafted out of Boston College.

Quigley will contend for the job with Taylor Symmank, who was in rookie minicamp with the Vikings last year but didn't make the team. Locke signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

© 2017 KARE-TV