Vikings sign RB Latavius Murray

Latavius Murray (28) carries the ball against the Houston Texans during a NFL International Series game at Estadio Azteca. (Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray.



The team announced the signing early Thursday morning. Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

"The more you can do, the more you find yourself on the field." - @LataviusM



📺: https://t.co/5lCAWuWMoI pic.twitter.com/3PAHb7J0XU — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 16, 2017



Murray spent his first four NFL seasons with the Raiders. He ran for 788 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns last season.



Murray was a sixth-round draft pick of the Raiders out of Central Florida in 2013. He has rushed for 2,278 yards and 20 touchdowns. Murray made his first Pro Bowl in 2015 after taking over as the Raiders' No. 1 back and rushing for 1,066 yards and six TDs.



His arrival could signal the end of Adrian Peterson's time in Minnesota. Peterson is a free agent who visited last week with Seattle.



The Vikings declined their option on Peterson's contract for 2017 and made him a free agent for the first time. Minnesota previously stated its openness to re-signing its all-time leading rusher - but for the right price.

The Vikings also signed wide receiver Adam Thielen to a three-year-deal on Wednesday.

© 2017 Associated Press