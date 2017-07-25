Vikings single-game tickets on sale Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS - Don't have Vikings season tickets? You still have a chance to see the Purple play at U.S. Bank Stadium this season.
The club is putting a limited number of single game tickets on sale Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. They start as low as $30, and will be available online only via Ticketmaster. There will be no box office or Ticketmaster outlet sales, and the tickets are available only with a credit card.
2017 VIKINGS HOME GAMES
Sunday, August 27....................... San Francisco 49ers ................. 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, August 31..................... Miami Dolphins......................... 7:00 p.m.
Monday, September 11................. New Orleans Saints................... 6:10 p.m.
Sunday, September 24.................. Tampa Bay Buccaneers................... Noon
Sunday, October 1........................ Detroit Lions................................... Noon
Sunday, October 15...................... Green Bay Packers........................ Noon*
Sunday, October 22...................... Baltimore Ravens........................... Noon*
Sunday, November 19................... Los Angeles Rams......................... Noon*
Sunday, December 17................... Cincinnati Bengals.......................... Noon*
Sunday, December 31................... Chicago Bears............................... Noon*
* Game times subject to change due to NFL’s Flexible Scheduling.
