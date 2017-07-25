Vikings single-game tickets on sale Thursday

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) passes under the pressure of New York Giants linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (91) in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings won 24-10. (Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - Don't have Vikings season tickets? You still have a chance to see the Purple play at U.S. Bank Stadium this season.

The club is putting a limited number of single game tickets on sale Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. They start as low as $30, and will be available online only via Ticketmaster. There will be no box office or Ticketmaster outlet sales, and the tickets are available only with a credit card.



2017 VIKINGS HOME GAMES

Sunday, August 27....................... San Francisco 49ers ................. 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 31..................... Miami Dolphins......................... 7:00 p.m.

Monday, September 11................. New Orleans Saints................... 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, September 24.................. Tampa Bay Buccaneers................... Noon

Sunday, October 1........................ Detroit Lions................................... Noon

Sunday, October 15...................... Green Bay Packers........................ Noon*

Sunday, October 22...................... Baltimore Ravens........................... Noon*

Sunday, November 19................... Los Angeles Rams......................... Noon*

Sunday, December 17................... Cincinnati Bengals.......................... Noon*

Sunday, December 31................... Chicago Bears............................... Noon*

* Game times subject to change due to NFL’s Flexible Scheduling.

© 2017 KARE-TV