Vikings super fan gets to be GM for the day

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - A die-hard Vikings fan got the surprise of a lifetime, all thanks to NBC's "Today Show."

Jacque Yaneff was plenty excited thinking she'd be attending her first Vikings Training Camp earlier this month -- but there was much more in store for the lifelong fan.

After making the 200-mile trek to Mankato from Sioux City, Iowa, Yaneff was perched on a bench on campus, hoping to get a glimpse of some of the players on their way to the day's practice.

That's when a golf cart with Al Roker, Megyn Kelly and Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman drove by -- and stopped right in front of her.

Yaneff, a 7th and 8th grade literature teacher, was stunned as she learned she'd get the chance to be GM for the day.

"Oh my god, I'm going to have a heart attack," she said, as she got a big hug from Spielman.

Yaneff got a tour through the equipment room, met with trainers, sat in meetings and finally, hit the field.

It was all part of the TODAY show's "Summer of Yes" contest.

"We grew up in a small town in South Dakota, only received three channels of TV," she said. "My dad was a Vikings fan. We had the Vikings on every Sunday or Monday night when they played."

