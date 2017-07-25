Close Vikings Training Camp continues rookie focus, veterans report Wed. KARE 11 catches up with Vikings rookie TE Bucky Hodges KARE 11 Staff , KARE 10:32 PM. CDT July 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST MANKATO, Minn. - Veteran Vikings make their way to training camp Wednesday.On Tuesday, though, it's all about the rookies again including one wearing a very familiar number 84. Dave Schwartz has more from Mankato. © 2017 KARE-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Chilling surveillance video in hit-and-run of child Mystery signs mock Twin Cities police Tuesday Afternoon Forecast Driver charged in fatal crash with Metro Transit bus had suspended license BTN11: Wis. company offers chip implants for all employees - KARE Caught on Camera: Citizens arrest on suspected drunk driver Protesters chant 'Kill the bill!' during health care vote Justin Bieber cancels all remaining 'Purpose' tour dates Annandale girl dies, boy fights serious E. coli infection NFL record projections: Why the Patriots are going 19-0 More Stories Girl, 4, accidentally shot in St. Paul Jul 25, 2017, 9:46 p.m. Super Bowl legacy grant given to St. Cloud Boys and… Jul 25, 2017, 6:14 p.m. Human trafficking victims share stories of survival Jul 25, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs