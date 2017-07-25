KARE
Vikings Training Camp continues rookie focus, veterans report Wed.

KARE 11 catches up with Vikings rookie TE Bucky Hodges

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 10:32 PM. CDT July 25, 2017

MANKATO, Minn. - Veteran Vikings make their way to training camp Wednesday.

On Tuesday, though, it's all about the rookies again including one wearing a very familiar number 84. Dave Schwartz has more from Mankato.

