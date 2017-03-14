WR Patterson signs with Raiders

MINNEAPOLIS - Former Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has signed with the Oakland Raiders.
Patterson became the second free agent to sign with Oakland on Monday. Offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse finalized his deal earlier in the day.
The two-time Pro Bowl receiver and returner has spent the past four seasons with Minnesota. The club drafted Patterson with the 29th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.
We have signed wide receiver @ceeflashpee84.— OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) March 14, 2017
Patterson totaled 22 starts with Minnesota tallying 132 receptions for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns. Patterson also has five career kickoff return touchdowns.
