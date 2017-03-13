WR Patterson signs with Raiders

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Cardinals 30-24. (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - Former Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has signed with the Oakland Raiders.

The two-time Pro Bowl receiver and returner has spent the past four seasons with Minnesota. The club drafted Patterson with the 29th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Patterson totaled 22 starts with Minnesota tallying 132 receptions for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns. Patterson also has five career kickoff return touchdowns.

