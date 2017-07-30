Xavier Rhodes live interview at Vikings training camp
The Minnesota Vikings have signed CB Xavier Rhodes to a contract extension. Rhodes has been with The Vikings since he was selected in the first round of the draft (25th overall) in 2013 and has started in 52 out of the 59 he's appeared in. http://kare11.t
KARE 10:45 PM. CDT July 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police search for suspect in Mendota Heights homicide
-
Police: Homicide victim identified, suspect still on loose
-
Photo shows panhandler's cash
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
WI seaplane crash kills 1, injures 2 others
-
Shark jumps onto fishing boat, stuns everyone
-
Dog flu returns to Minnesota
-
ID thieves hijack phone accounts
-
Cherokee Tavern serves up some tasty treats at Kare11
-
Inventures: Natedogs hot dog stand
More Stories
-
Truck fire on 94W closes entrance ramp from Hwy 120Jul 30, 2017, 11:01 p.m.
-
Friends describe homicide victim as 'sweet and gentle'Jul 30, 2017, 8:33 p.m.
-
Minn. sailor missing in attack at Pearl Harbor comes homeJul 29, 2017, 5:27 p.m.