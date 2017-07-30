Xavier Rhodes live interview at Vikings training camp

The Minnesota Vikings have signed CB Xavier Rhodes to a contract extension. Rhodes has been with The Vikings since he was selected in the first round of the draft (25th overall) in 2013 and has started in 52 out of the 59 he's appeared in. http://kare11.t

KARE 10:45 PM. CDT July 30, 2017

