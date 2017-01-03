Zimmer blames self for Vikings mediocre season

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is not the type to shirk responsibility, so it should come as no surprise that he puts the blame for the club's disappointing season squarely on his own shoulders. (Photo: KARE)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is not the type to shirk responsibility, so it should come as no surprise that he puts the blame for the club's disappointing season squarely on his own shoulders.

"Honestly, I put this on myself, what happened there, that I wasn’t able to pull this team out of that slump when we got into that slump (after a 5-0 start), because regardless of all the things that happened – injuries and all that other stuff – are just excuses," Zimmer reflected in his final press conference of the 2016-17 season. "When we started out and then we lost a couple games, I wasn’t able to get them over the hump, and so, that falls on top of me, and I have to figure out the reasons why and how, if it ever happens again, I can get it redirected quicker."

Zimmer says as a longtime defensive coordinator he had a habit of calling other coaches and talking shop, taking notes on how good teams do their business. It's a practice he is planning on resuming this offseason in an effort to make himself better.

The coach told reporters that heading into the season he thought the Vikings were in great shape in terms of roster depth and the club's talent pool. That was before injuries decimated the offensive line, which became a rotating patchwork unit that struggled both to establish a running game and protect quarterback Sam Bradford.

"It’s hard to build continuity, but honestly, I don’t want to make excuses," Zimmer said. "Other teams have injuries. We’re never, at least as long as I’m here, we’re never going to be about excuses and what we don’t have. I’ve told the coaches, ‘I don’t want to hear what we don’t have. I don’t care what we don’t have.’ I care about what we do have, and to me, coaching is getting guys to play good no matter who they are. That’s what coaching is, and being successful at doing the best we can do together. So, I’m not going to use that excuse. I’m not going to worry about, again, who got hurt, what happened here or what happened there. It’s figuring out a way to get the job done."

Zimmer refused to discuss personnel matters in detail, from the potential return of Adrian Peterson (under contract for next season) to the disappointing season of first round draft pick Laquon Treadwell. The coach did say that Sam Bradford deserves to return as the Vikings starting quarterback, and commented that Teddy Bridgewater needs to fully recover from his devastating knee injury before he is part of the conversation. He also described veteran linebacker Chad Greenway, who is considering retirement, as "a tremendous player, a tremendous locker room guy. I think Chad is the one that needs to make that decision. I think I’m going to talk to him today, I believe."

Those aren't the only spots the Vikings are eyeing as an important off-season of decisions looms. When asked how many free agents the club has, Zimmer responded with one word: "Lots."

Stay tuned.