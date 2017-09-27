Zimmer: Vikes trying to get Bradford ready for Lions

Sam Bradford looks on during warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 17. (Photo: Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Injured Vikings Sam Bradford will not practice Wednesday, a development that could be construed as bad news.

But during a news conference with reporters Wednesday, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said that the day off is designed to give him the best chance to return to the lineup Sunday against division rival Detroit.

"I'm gonna give him a day off today, but we're doing everything we can to get him ready to play Sunday," Zimmer confirmed. "Just give him one more day of rest."

Bradford injured his balky left knee, which he's had rebuilt twice, week one against New Orleans. He was scratched from the next two,, a loss at Pittsburgh and a decisive win against Tampa Bay.

A reporter asked Zimmer if his mentor, legendary coach Bill Parcels, had given him any advice about the club's uncertain quarterbacking situation. Zimmer confirmed that Parcels had texted him, and that the two had talked on the phone within the last week, but said nothing else.

Zimmer was extremely complimentary of the Lions, who have proven a challenge in recent years due to the play of quarterback Matthew Stafford and an aggressive defensive front. "Big division game this week... Detroit is a very good football team," Zimmer asserted. "Very talented on both sides of the ball."

The coach was very complimentary of the recent play of rookie running back Dalvin Cook, and the new offensive line which may have had its best game last Sunday against Tampa.

